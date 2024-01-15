CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a powerful voice in the Civil Rights Movement, fighting tooth and nail for the rights of Black Americans and calling for the end of segregation. He traveled across the states to spread his message of peace, which just so happened to carry him to West Virginia one day in 1960.

On Jan. 24, 1960, nine days after his 31st birthday, Dr. King lead a sermon at the First Baptist Church in Charleston.

An article at the time from the Charleston Daily Mail reported that Dr. King’s audience “packed the balcony, the gymnasium and overflowed into the halls.”

During his sermon, Dr. King called for understanding among those wronged by segregation, asking them to forgive and love those that have oppressed them so that they could forge a path towards a world of peace built on mutual respect.

“We must work unceasingly for first class citizenship, but we mustn’t use second class means to get it,” he reportedly said.

He also said that it was momentous time for Americans, like “when an old order is dying and a new one is being born.”

After the sermon, Dr. King made remarks on the upcoming presidential candidates at the time. He supposedly had little faith in Black Americans voting for Sen. John Kennedy due to his popularity with Southern conservatives, but felt that “if the Democrats nominated Sen. Lyndon Johnson for the presidency, the ‘vast majority’ of Negro voters would prefer Vice President Richard Nixon,” the Charleston Daily Mail wrote.

Overall he was hopeful that legislation would continue to move in the right direction.

The reverend talked with the news before the sermon as well, telling the Charleston Gazette that he believed the resistance of those against the Civil Rights Movement was in its last stages.

“Now that doesn’t mean there will be all-out integration in the next five years…but I do feel that resistance will lessen a great deal because of many developments that are taking place at the present time,” Dr. King said.

He also mentioned the closure of schools at the time by those who were against the integration of Black Americans and how it would likely act as a rallying point for moderates.

“Even the segregationists can now say, ‘I’m a segregationist but – I want the schools open.. It gives them something else to deal with in this whole situation,” he said.

He expressed the importance of keeping the spirit of the Civil Rights Movement alive beyond just changing laws, asking for “true inter-group, inter-personal living” to be made not just legal, but natural.