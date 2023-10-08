ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Saturday was a busy day in St. Albans as the Fall Y’all chili-cook off fundraiser brought in families from all across Kanawha County and beyond, all for a good cause.

The sizzling of hot chili and toppings like cheese, sour cream and the other essentials filled main street as chili cook-off competitors prepared their best fall chili.

Each competitor brought a different flavor to the table.

“Home, a homey chili,” chili cook-off competitor Kevin Napier said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s got a little spice to it, little buffalo trace bourbon in it, and all the other good stuff,” chili cook-off competitor Jeremy Beane said.

There truly was something for everyone who loves chili.

“There is a hint of spice. Overall very meaty with the flavor,” chili cook-off competitor Amber North said.

“Without giving the secret to it, smoky type taste,” chili cook-off competitor Patrolman Cody Beckner said.

The Fall Y’all festival also gave local businesses on St. Alban’s main street the chance to open their doors to the event-goers. Vendors, music performers and other organizations jumped in too on the community-focused fun.

Though this was not just a fun way for the community to come together. Donations and proceeds went to the St. Albans Police Department’s K-9 unit.

“They want to see not only our department grow, but they want to see the K-9 unit grow, so it’s great to see the city is able to give us this space to have this event,” Patrolman Cody Beckner with the St. Albans Police Department said.

Beckner is the K-9 handler with the department and takes care of K-9 Bonie.

“A lot of the K-9 units in the area are typically not funded by their departments, and that’s just something that whenever we have these events, it helps offset a lot of the costs,” Beckner said.

Beckner said events like this one truly do make a difference in supporting local law enforcement, and they bring community members out for a taste of fall.