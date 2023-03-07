CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Falling in Reverse is coming to Charleston as a part of The Popular MonsTOUR tour.

Falling in Reverse with Ice Nine Kills, Slaughter to Prevail, and Catch Your Breath will be at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on June 26, according to a Facebook post from the venue.

The venue says pre-sale tickets start Thursday and the general sale started on Friday at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Falling in Reverse’s most recent single – “Watch The World Burn” – has peaked at 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, according to Billboard’s website.

The band has had two songs in the top 10 Hot Rock & Alternative Songs. They are “Watch The World Burn” and “Popular Monster.”