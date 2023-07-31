CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Board of Education has settled with the families of special needs students abused by a former teacher at Holz Elementary School.

According to the attorney for three of the seven families, Ben Salango, the civil cases against Nancy Boggs and the Kanawha County Board of Education were settled for a combined total of $11,750,000.

Boggs is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the abuse. In late May of 2022, she pleaded guilty to 10 counts of battery. These charges include Boggs hitting a student with a cabinet door, pulling a student by the hair, slapping a student on the face, slapping a student on the shoulder, driving a student’s head into a desk and jerking a chair out from under a student.

