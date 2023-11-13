CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A family has filed a lawsuit accusing the Charleston Area Medical Center of negligence after the death of a 29-year-old woman in the hospital’s care.

According to a lawsuit filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court, Sha-la Wright died shortly after being admitted to CAMC General Hospital on March 6. The complaint alleges the hospital did not properly handle the situation and wasn’t prepared with staffing or equipment.

“The medical malpractice at CAMC in this case is so blatant and egregious it shocks the conscious,” said Dante diTrapano, the family’s attorney. “There is no way this 29-year-old young lady should have died in their emergency room. She was not given the care she needed and deserved.”

The complaint said first responders were sent to Wright’s home after she had been feeling sick and vomiting earlier in the day. When they arrived at her home, she was unresponsive and put on oxygen.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wright was then taken to CAMC General Hospital. However, according to the complaint, when the ambulance arrived at CAMC, the hospital’s staff were not immediately available to transfer her to hospital care. It said one of the first responders had to go inside to find a nurse to initiate the transfer.

The complaint alleges that once she was transferred to hospital care, staff failed to properly assess, monitor and treat her.

“CAMC did not have cardiac leads immediately available for Ms. Wright following her transfer of care and did not place Ms. Wright on supplemental oxygen. There were no reported assessments of Ms. Wright’s condition in the CAMC Emergency Department between 8:14-8:22 p.m.”

A nurse eventually reported that Wright had no pulse and no respiration. She was resuscitated, but eventually died from a “global hypoxic brain injury.”

diTrapano said the family is looking for CAMC to compensate them for the wrongful death of Wright, who was not only a daughter but a mother of two children.