CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) — Residents in Campbells Creek, West Virginia, can soon shop at the upcoming Farmers Market Series at Ken Ellis Memorial Park.

The West Virginia Farmers Market Association says the series starts on May 13 and continues on June 3, July 8, Aug. 5 and Sept. 9.

Market organizers welcome vendors that sell vegetables, fruits, herbs, spices, sauces, artisan foods, baked goods, pickled products and decorative plants. Interested vendors can send an email to the Campbells Creek Garden Project.