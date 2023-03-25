UPDATE (4:25 P.M. on March 25, 2023): Officials say Corridor G South will be closed at Childress Road for an extended period while authorities investigate and clean up the scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

According to Sgt. R.A. Vinyard with the South Charleston Police Department, a motorcycle driver died this afternoon after his motorcycle was hit by two different vehicles. Three other people were also taken to the hospital after the crash, Vinyard says.

Authorities say West Virginia State Police are in the process of handling the reconstruction investigation and a medical examiner is en route to the scene.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 dispatchers say one person has died after a three-vehicle crash on Corridor G in Kanawha County, West Virginia, Saturday afternoon.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened near the intersection of Corridor G South and Eagle Drive in South Charleston.

Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, and South Charleston’s fire and police departments are on the scene.

The roadway is closed, according to Metro 911.

At this time, it is unclear if there was more than one fatality or any other injuries. There is currently no other information.

A 13 News crew is on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.