SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — One person is confirmed dead after a vehicle went over a hillside in Sissonville Monday evening.

According to Metro 911, responders were called to the site of a vehicle accident on Sissonville Drive around 7:23 p.m. They found that a vehicle had gone over the hillside, which resulted in the death of one person.

Due to the accident, Sissonville Drive has been shut down indefinitely.

Responders from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Ambulance and Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department were on scene.