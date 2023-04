KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The West Virginia Turnpike is closed after a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Friday near Chelyan, West Virginia.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911, the crash happened between the WV-61 exit and the Cabin Creek Road exit. The crash involved an overturned tractor-trailer and other vehicles.

13 News has a crew on the way.