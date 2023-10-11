CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – FestivFALL is back in Charleston this month!

The festival returns to the Capital City on Friday, Oct. 13, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 22, with 10 days full of events for the whole family to enjoy! FestivFALL also features local music, dance art and more.

Whatever day you choose to go, there will be plenty of seasonal celebrations, and most of the events are completely free.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The full schedule is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 13:

Art-for-FALL Teen Juried Art Exhibit at the Clay Center

City Center Dead at 6 p.m. on Slack Plaza A free concert of Grateful Dead hits. Food trucks and other activities will be on site.

CYAC presents “Why we Stayed: Stories and Monologues about the Forgotten Victims of Domestic Violence” at 7 p.m. at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W Tickets available at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com



Saturday, Oct. 14:

Art-for-FALL Teen Juried Art Exhibit at the Clay Center

Harvest Art Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Capitol Market West Virginia artists displaying and selling their hand-crafted goods Free make-and-take activities for kids, live music and more

Down & Dirty Music Festival at 1 p.m. at GoMart Ball Park Tickets available at downanddirtymusicfestival.com

CYAC presents “Why we Stayed: Stories and Monologues about the Forgotten Victims of Domestic Violence” at 7 p.m. at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W Tickets available at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com



Sunday, Oct. 15:

Art-for-FALL Teen Juried Art Exhibit at the Clay Center

Harvest Art Fair from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Capitol Market West Virginia artists displaying and selling their hand-crafted goods Free make-and-take activities for kids, live music and more

Down & Dirty Music Festival at 12 p.m. at GoMart Ball Park Tickets available at downanddirtymusicfestival.com

CYAC presents “Why we Stayed: Stories and Monologues about the Forgotten Victims of Domestic Violence” at 2 p.m. at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W Tickets available at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com

An Afternoon with the WV Dance Company at 3 p.m. at the Culture Center Theater Tickets available at festivallcharleston.com



Monday, Oct. 16:

Art-for-FALL Teen Juried Art Exhibit at the Clay Center

Art Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Charleston There is art hidden across Downtown Charleston, and if you find it, it’s yours to keep Clues will be posted to the FestivFALL social media pages each morning.

Inside Out Public Art Walking/Bike Tour at 3 p.m./5 p.m. at the State Capitol Complex The National Parks Conservation Association is leading a “public art adventure” that will start with a 30-minute guided tour inside the State Capitol building followed by a one-hour bike tour of the statues and monuments on the capitol grounds. The walking tour meets at the WV Coal Miners Statue at 3 p.m. and the bike tour meets at the WV Coal Miners Statue at 5 p.m.



Tuesday, Oct. 17:

Art-for-FALL Teen Juried Art Exhibit at the Clay Center

Art Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Charleston There is art hidden across Downtown Charleston, and if you find it, it’s yours to keep Clues will be posted to the FestivFALL social media pages each morning.

Rustic Mechanicals present “Hamlet” at 7 p.m. at Capital High School Tickets available at festivallcharleston.com

The Witches of Wolfhaven & Warlock Operetta at 7:30 p.m. at the Davis Fine Arts Center at West Virginia State University

Wednesday, Oct. 18:

Art-for-FALL Teen Juried Art Exhibit at the Clay Center

Art Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Charleston There is art hidden across Downtown Charleston, and if you find it, it’s yours to keep Clues will be posted to the FestivFALL social media pages each morning.

All-Ages Yoga at 12 p.m. at the Folded Leaf A free all-levels yoga class with Nina Ratliff. Participants must bring their own mats and props.

“Three Things – My First, My Favorite, My Future” at 7 p.m. at Capitol Market Tickets available at festivallcharleston.com



Thursday, Oct. 19:

Art-for-FALL Teen Juried Art Exhibit at the Clay Center

Art Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Charleston There is art hidden across Downtown Charleston, and if you find it, it’s yours to keep Clues will be posted to the FestivFALL social media pages each morning.

Art of Seasonal Living with Sherry Weaver: Zero Waste Pumpkin Painting and Tasting at 11 a.m. at Capitol Market Paint a pumpkin while learning to clean, scoop and use seeds and squash to make seasonal snacks.

ArtBus Unveiling at 5 p.m. at Slack Plaza

ArtWalk at 5 p.m. through Downtown Charleston

Art After Dark at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center A free evening of art, entertainment and interactive fun at the Juliet Art Museum

WV Humanities Council’s 41st annual McCreight Lecture in the Humanities at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Charleston. Free event featuring author, journalist and tech humanist Cory Doctorow on how to control our own digital futures in an increasingly computerized world.



Friday, Oct. 20:

Art-for-FALL Teen Juried Art Exhibit at the Clay Center

Art Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Charleston There is art hidden across Downtown Charleston, and if you find it, it’s yours to keep Clues will be posted to the FestivFALL social media pages each morning.

An Evening with the Poets at 6 p.m. at Taylor Books Mark Harshman hosts a free evening of poetry readigs featuring Maggie Anderson and students from the Poetry Out Loud program.

Glow in the Park at 7 p.m. at Slack Plaza Free evening with a pop-up art gallery, family activities, glow in the dark crafts, live music and more

CYAC presents “Why we Stayed: Stories and Monologues about the Forgotten Victims of Domestic Violence” at 7 p.m. at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W Tickets available at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com

The Charleston Ballet Presents “Fairy Tails” at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Theater, 200 Civic Center Drive Tickets available at thecharlestonballet.com



Saturday, Oct. 21:

Art-for-FALL Teen Juried Art Exhibit at the Clay Center

The Charleston Ballet Presents “Fairy Tails” at 2 p.m. at the Charleston Theater, 200 Civic Center Drive Tickets available at thecharlestonballet.com

CYAC presents “Why we Stayed: Stories and Monologues about the Forgotten Victims of Domestic Violence” at 7 p.m. at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W Tickets available at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com

WVIFF presents a “Film Under the Stars” at 7:30 p.m. at The Vandalia Co., 611 Tennessee Avenue

Featured film will be “Ghostbusters” Tickets available at wviff.org



Sunday, Oct. 22: