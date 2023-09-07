KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The end date for flood debris pickup in Kanawha County has been changed to Sept. 15.

The county commission said this is to help those impacted by the flooding that hit Kanawha County on Aug. 28.

Anything you need to be picked up will need to be placed by the roadside off private property. They said dump trucks will pick it up from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sept. 15.

To report damage and to coordinate debris collection, you should contact the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office at 304-357-0570.