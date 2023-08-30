CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A small fire at Capital High School on Friday has left their new gym floor “totally unsalvageable.”

According to the school’s basketball team, the new floor was put in after the old one was in use for 34 years.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The fire – which happened in the back hallway of the gym – caused the sprinklers to go off, which did not turn off after the fire was put out. This caused the gym floor to flood. The team called it “totally unsalvageable” and they are now “back to square one.”

While there is no visible damage, according to Briana Warner, Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools, there is water under the floor that is drying out. She said they are worried about the floor warping.

Warner told 13 News that the contractor has turned a report on the damage over to their insurance and it will take “a couple of weeks” to hear back and to assess the damage.

13 News will be talking to the principal of Capital High School, Mr. Bailey, and will view the gym floor Wednesday afternoon. We will continue to update you as we receive more information.