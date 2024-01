DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Firefighters are working on a fire that broke out at a residence in Dunbar Friday evening.

According to Metro 911, the fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. at a home on 16th Street. The street is currently blocked but responders from the Dunbar Fire Department are on scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

