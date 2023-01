KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says there was a vacant structure fire in the Institute, West Virginia, area on Sunday morning.

(Photo from Tyler Mountain VFD)

The fire started after 8 a.m. on Kellerman Lane, according to dispatchers.

Tyler Mountain VFD says there were no injuries.

The home was a total loss, according to Tyler Mountain VFD.