CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is recovering Sunday after a fire broke out in his apartment after he threw firecrackers at rats, according to Charleston Fire Department Captain Justin Alford.

Cpt. Alford said the fire started at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 5600 block of Noyes Avenue SE in Charleston.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The man was rescued by firefighters and was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation, according to Cpt. Alford.

He is in stable condition, but it is not known if he is out of the hospital, Alford said.