CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fire broke out at a commercial building on Charleston’s West Side Saturday morning causing significant damage.
The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 in the 3100 block of Washington Street West. Crews responded to what Charleston Fire Department Captain David Hodges called a working fire with “significant fire involvement.
According to Hodges, the building had unoccupied apartments on the top floor.
No injuries were reported.
Hodges says the fire is still under investigation.