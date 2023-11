ALUM CREEK, WV (WOWK) – Crews battled a massive fire at a mobile home in Kanawha County Monday morning.

According to first responders, the fire broke out at a home on Brounland Road in Alum Creek on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Crews say they faced challenges to put out the flames as there was no fire hydrant in sight. Firefighters say they had to transport water a few miles by tanker truck.

The fire is now out, but the home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown.