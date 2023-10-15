RAND, WV (WOWK) – A home was destroyed by a fire in Rand, West Virginia, on Saturday night.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers and the Rand Volunteer Fire Department, the fire broke out around 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at a home in the 400 block of Bluefield Avenue. Rand Fire Chief Bill White says two people lived in the mobile home.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

White says crews were on scene for about an hour and a half, and were able to contain the fire. He says while the structure was damaged and the residents will have to move out, many of their personal items were salvageable after the fire.

The Rand and Malden volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.