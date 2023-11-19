UPDATE (10:51 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20): A space heater being too close to furniture caused a fire that destroyed two homes Sunday morning in Charleston, Fire Captain David Hodges tells 13 News.

Capt. Hodges says this house was no impacted by the West Side natural gas outage because it didn’t have gas to begin with.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two homes were destroyed in a fire on Sunday morning in Charleston, according to Charleston Fire Captain David Hodges.

The fire broke out around 2:00 a.m. at a home on Woodward Court.

When crews arrived the fire was “fully involved” and spreading to a second home nearby. According to Hodges, no one was injured, but both homes are a total loss.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, but Hodges said it is believed to be accidental.