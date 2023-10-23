UPDATE: (7:47 P.M. Monday, Oct. 23, 2023) – Crews say a house fire in Kanawha County this afternoon started as a brush fire.

According to crews on scene, a home on Blue Creek Road in the Blue Creek area caught fire around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Crews say the a brush fire had broken out behind the home, and spread to it.

Officials say no one was injured in the fire.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are responding to a working fire in the Blue Creek area of Kanawha County Monday afternoon, dispatchers say.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in just after 3:30 p.m.

They say the fire is on Blue Creek Road in Blue Creek.

This is a developing story. 13 News has a crew on its way to the scene.