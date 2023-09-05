CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire involving multiple vehicles in a CAMC Memorial Hospital parking lot.

Kanawha County Metro 911 says the parking lot is an employee lot on the west side of the hospital off 31st St.

Metro says power was shut down to the hospital, but everything is operating normally on generator power.

Photos show at least four cars involved in the fire.

Metro says the fire is out at this time.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will update this story as new information becomes available.