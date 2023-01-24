UPDATE (10:32 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24): Ten people were home at the time of a fire on Britton St. in Charleston Tuesday morning.

According to crews on the scene, two people were treated for smoke inhalation after escaping the fire at a four-unit apartment building. One of those people was taken to the hospital.

The Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene and contained the fire.

Officials say that the fire is believed to have started on the top floor of the building, and the top floor is likely a total loss.

The Red Cross is on its way to the scene to help the families.

The call came in at around 9:30 a.m.

Crews are responding to a four-unit apartment building on the 200 block of Britton St.

The call came in at around 9:30 a.m.

