KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It’s been weeks since the devastating floods that caused severe structural damage to the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department’s Winifrede station.

The flood wiped out the ground from underneath the station, forcing firefighters to work out of the main Chesapeake station. Officials now say the damaged Winifrede station will need to be demolished.

The demolition will happen as soon as possible, according to the Kanawha County Commission. The commission gave the bid for the demo to Rodney Loftis and Sons for $10,000.

Crews were hoping to rebuild, but the damage was just too much.

“We provide a service to those citizens,” said Chesapeake VFD Chief Jeremy Hamilton. “We built that station in the last 30 years that provides a sense of security to them, that provides our membership who live up there quicker access to fire suppression and rescue that provides for our community. We want to try and provide the same service.”

There is no word yet on when demolition or a rebuild will begin.