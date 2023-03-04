KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Emergency responders tell 13 News a Loudendale Volunteer Fire Department truck went over an embankment in Kanawha State Forest in West Virginia.

Responders say the incident happened on Saturday near Matchlock Drive when firefighters lost control of the truck while trying to avoid another vehicle on the narrow road.

(Courtesy of Elbert Mosley)

(Courtesy of Elbert Mosley)

Crews say no one was injured. The road was temporarily closed while a wrecker pulled the truck back up onto the street.

Metro 911 tells 13 News the truck’s tires were stuck in the mud.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene.