CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Capt. John Hastings was released from the hospital Monday after being injured while looking for victims in an abandoned burning building.

The Charleston Fire Department says Capt. Hastings was helping crews respond to a large abandoned residence fire in the 700 block of Crescent Road on Sunday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While in the house looking for victims, CFD Capt. David Hodges says a large part of the second floor fell onto Capt. Hastings.

The rescue took around 10 minutes and Hastings was taken to a hospital, according to firefighters.

Capt. Hastings is an 18-year veteran of the Charleston Fire Department.

Capt. Hoges says CFD’s Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating the fire’s cause