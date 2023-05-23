CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter is safe Tuesday after partially falling through the floor of a Cedar Grove house that was on fire, according to Fire Chief Gordy Coleman, Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department (VFD).

Metro 911 officials say the fire broke out in the 300 block of Alexander Street in Cedar Grove at around 10:21 a.m. Tuesday. Coleman says the fire was in the basement and the second floor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The firefighter who fell through the floor was back to working the fire right after falling.

“He fell through the floor and the floor got weak. He’s fine though, he’s back in there,” Fire Chief Coleman said.

A woman and a dog got out of the house, according to Coleman.

Coleman tells 13 News the cause of the fire is unknown.

The Belle, Cedar Grove, Glasgow, Smithers and East Bank VFDs responded to the fire.