CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A local dog is home safe after getting stuck in a storm drain on Tuesday.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the initial call came in around 4:20 p.m. regarding a dog stuck in a drain near a home in the 1200 block of Paula Road, which is across Corridor G from Eureka Road in Charleston.

The Charleston Fire Department responded and found the dog, named Emma, in the drain. Crews say they had to dig a wider hole, but were able to get Emma free from the drain unharmed.

WOWK 13 News is speaking with Emma’s owner Rich Bichoff on the incident, and we’ll update this article with how she’s doing now and how the incident happened when we learn more.