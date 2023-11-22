CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Holly Jolly Brawley is ringing in the start of the Christmas Season in Charleston, but that’s not all the event will kick off this year.

According to city officials, Charleston’s first Private Outdoor Designated Area (PODA) will officially launch at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, during Holly Jolly Brawley.

City officials say that, at this time, only the City Center Capital City Sip-N-Stroll PODA will be active. The hours for the Sip-N-Stroll PODA will be Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to the city, the PODA districts are marked by boundary signs, including showing the entry and exit for the PODA areas. The beverages must stay within the district boundaries, and may only be taken into businesses that clearly mark that they welcome PODA beverages to be brought inside.

“While PODA is still a relatively new concept in West Virginia, with Huntington Establishing the first PODA in the state, similar concepts are common in other states,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “These designated areas have the potential to increase visitors to our restaurants and local businesses, increase retail sales, and add to the unique visitor experience in Charleston.”

In addition to the signage, city officials say PODA beverages must be in approved PODA cups that are purchased from a licensed, participating establishment. Those establishments are required to display the official, black “Capital City Sip-N-Stroll, Beverages Sold Here” decal.

There are three types of decals that will be displayed by businesses in the area:

The black decal for “Beverages Sold Here” means the establishment is designated to serve PODA beverages.

A green decal for “Beverages Welcome” means the retail or service establishment allows PODA beverages to be brought inside.

A red decal for “Please, No Beverages” means the establishment does not permit PODA beverages to be brought inside.

No decal also means PODA beverages are not to be brought into the establishment.

According to the city officials, businesses who have received approval from the city and received their WVABCA PODA permit include Adelphia Sports Bar and Grill, Black Sheep Burritos and Brews, Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill, Fife Street Brewing, Hale House, Hale Street Center, Sam’s Uptown Café, Vino’s Bar and Grill, and Whiskey Glasses.