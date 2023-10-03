CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Great news for pets in the City of Charleston – the Fix Charleston spay and neuter clinic is back open!

Tuesday, Oct. 3 was the grand re-opening after months of being closed due to short staffing. Now, the clinic has a full-time veterinarian on board.

Fix Charleston offers spay and neuter for cats and dogs, as well as wellness appointments, sick exams, and radiology services.

“We are super excited,” said Cheyanne Cleary, veterinary care manager for the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. “It has been a long time coming, but being able to offer our community the services that they desperately need at a cost that they can afford is something that we’re super proud of, and we’re pumped to be able to offer.”

Fix Charleston is located on Greenbrier Street at the KCHA. At this time, services are only available by appointment. To make an appointment, pet owners can contact 304-342-5660.