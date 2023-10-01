CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The honking of the Food S.H.A.C.K. truck driving through neighborhoods in the Charleston area has connected thousands of people to no-cost meals over the last three years.

On Sunday, Food S.H.A.C.K., which stands for Stop Hunger Among Community Kids, celebrated a huge milestone: they’ve personally given out 200,000 no-cost meals to children and families since the organization held their first delivery event on June 1, 2020. They handed out over 250 meals on Sunday at Orchard Manor in Charleston to celebrate this milestone.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Any chance we get to be here and celebrate and be a part of the story of trying to help break cycles of food insecurity and help those in need, we’re just happy to be along,” said Tommy Bailey, executive director of the Underprivileged Children Foundation.

Bailey and several other volunteers with Food S.H.A.C.K. aim at connecting Charleston residents with community partners to guarantee access to food and nutrition.

He said the need for food security in the region is a huge issue to address.

“It’s both an incredible need, but the community reaction and the help that we’ve been able to get is equally incredible. It’s awesome to be a part of this,” Bailey said. “We have seen again 200,000 meals served. We have served more meals in the last year than the last three years combined.”

Food S.H.A.C.K. operates seven days a week, traveling to different parts of Charleston to meet the need and to assure that everyone has access to food.

“It’s eye opening. I didn’t grow up having to deal with food insecurity. So, for me, getting to experience that firsthand and being a part of helping solve that problem at a level where we’re really doing the work, we’re handing the food out. It’s just an incredible journey,” Bailey said. “We hope to celebrate 500,000 meals in a couple of years.”