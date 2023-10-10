CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Food Truck Wednesday is back in downtown Charleston this October.

According to the City of Charleston, the Food Truck Wednesday upcoming events are scheduled to take place on Oct. 11, Oct. 18, and Oct. 25 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the City Center at Slack Plaza.

City officials say participating restaurants will include Bayou Classics, Big Marv’s Cafe, Butch’s Lemonade, Carol’s Soul to Soul, Jo Jo’s Tacos, M R Poppins, Mountain Juice, Nellita’s Cocina and Shape Shop Cafe.