CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man wanted for domestic violence is in custody after he ran from officers Thursday morning, the city police department said.

Metro 911 officials say the pursuit started around 10:55 a.m.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Alexander Barker, 21, of Charleston, ran from officers on foot in the area of 6th Avenue and Florida Street.

Officers said Barker is now being charged with an additional drug-related charge.

The Charleston Police Department is on the scene.