CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Marcus Dudley, the former Chapmanville police officer facing charges stemming from the disappearance of his K-9, Chase, was sentenced on Thursday.

Dudley, 26, pleaded not guilty in August 2023. In October, a tentative plea agreement was reached and he pleaded guilty to making false statements, obstruction and animal cruelty.

He was sentenced to six months in prison but will be out in 17 days for time served. He also has to pay $6,000 to Chapmanville and $522 to South Charleston, as well as completing an anger management course.

Chapmanville Police Chief Alan Browning said in a victim impact statement that, “It would be a great relief to the town, the department, and the citizens of Chapmanville, if Mr. Dudley would advise what happened to Chase, as not knowing will continue to leave a void.”

When he pleaded guilty, Dudley said he left Chase unattended for a day to a day and a half. He said there was food and water, but he “didn’t physically put the food down in front of [Chase], but there was food.”

He also admitted to not supervising Chase and leaving him chained up outside. Dudley said he told officers that his K-9 was supervised while he was out of town.

Before being brought back to West Virginia, Dudley was being held in Henry County, Georgia, after not showing up for his arraignment in Kanawha County. To get back to West Virginia, he had to have a hearing, which he waived. That meant that law enforcement from Kanawha County had to go get him.

For months now, the question has been: Where is Chase?

“Everyone has asked both law enforcement as well as our office ‘What are we doing?’ ‘How do we know this dog is out there?’ ‘Is he alive?’ ‘Can we have some answers?’” Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Debra Rusnak said. “As much as we want to give you those answers, I simply don’t have all of the answers. And as much as the public wants to know what happened, we want to know as well.”

The indictment said Dudley called first responders to his South Charleston home after allegedly falsely reporting that Chase had escaped from his yard.

In a statement, South Charleston Police Chief Brad Rinehart said in part, “[The South Charleston Police Department] has received a tremendous amount of community support and assistance in its efforts to find Chase. Unfortunately, he has yet to be located. However, SCPD remains committed to finding Chase.”

Chapmanville Police Chief Alan Browning said, “From day one, the Town of Chapmanville and Chapmanville Police Department have cooperated with South Charleston Police Department in the investigation of our missing K-9, Chase. The Town and its police department are hopeful that the actions of the Kanawha County Grand Jury will help to shed light on this unfortunate situation and ultimately obtain justice for Chase.”

K-9 Chase went missing on April 11, 2023, after Dudley reported that Chase jumped over the fence and escaped his home in South Charleston. Chase finished his training just this past March before working with the Chapmanville Police Department.

However, the SCPD said Dudley’s statements “weren’t adding up.” According to the SCPD in May, Dudley has since moved out of South Charleston.

The Chapmanville Police Department said on April 24, that Chase’s former handler, Marcus Dudley, was no longer employed by the department. Before that, he had been on administrative leave since Chase’s disappearance.

Following their investigation, the SCPD turned the case over to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on June 21, 2022.