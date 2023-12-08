KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A former teacher accused of at Horace Mann Middle School has pleaded guilty to a charge in connection to alleged abuse of students.

According to the Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Anthony D. Wilson, 47, pleaded guilty to a charge of battery. He has been sentenced to three months home confinement and has six months to pay a fine of $176.48.

The court says with this guilty plea to the battery charge, an assault charge against Wilson will be dismissed.

Wilson, who was a special needs teacher, and his two teacher’s aides, Lillian Branham and Walter Pannell, faced abuse allegations stemming from incidents alleged by the families. In September of 2021, an attorney for the victims said that security footage documented 110 instances of abuse over the course of three months.

Pannell pled guilty to battery charges and was sentenced to one year in jail.

Another aide at the school, James Lynch, was sentenced to two years in prison on two battery charges.

In August 2022, the Kanawha County Board of Education reached a settlement agreeing to pay $5 million to the families of four children who attended Horace Mann Middle School in Kanawha City.