KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former Kanawha County Clerk’s Office employee accused of taking more than $21,000 in cash from people paying back taxes on property they owned pleaded not guilty Monday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 45, of Elkview, was charged with embezzlement. In the indictment list, it says Sampson is now also being charged with forgery.

The complaint says Sampson worked in the Delinquent Land Account where she was responsible for taking the funds and transferring them to a different department for deposit.

It alleges she took $21,000 of that money and used it for “personal reasons,” like paying bills.

A plea agreement is in process, and a date for that is scheduled for Nov. 30 at 9 a.m.