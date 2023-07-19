KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Former Kanawha County Public Service District Chairman John Rubin is out on bond after a grand jury indicted him for alleged misuse of county funds.

A whistleblower came forward claiming Rubin, 69, of Hernshaw, misused county funds and personnel to build a barn on his property in Hernshaw.

Rubin is out on a personal recognizance bond. His trial is set for Nov. 13.

In light of the allegations, the county commission decided to remove Rubin from the position. Right after being removed, Chris Billo was sworn in as Rubin’s replacement.

Prior to his removal, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said Rubin held the position for at least 10 years and was recently reappointed for another six-year term ending in 2027.