KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Priscilla Haden, a former member of the Kanawha County Board of Education and the West Virginia Regional Airport Authority, has died.

According to Kanawha County officials, Haden is a former educator who served on the Board of Education in Kanawha County. She was a member and the President for several years.

They say she was a member and the Vice Secretary for the West Virginia Regional Airport Authority for more than 20 years.

State Flags on county property will be lowered in Haden’s honor, according to the Kanawha County Commission.

The Kanawha County Commission says, “Mrs. Haden was the epitome of a true public servant. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and certainly by the people of Kanawha County.”