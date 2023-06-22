ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A former St. Albans firefighter accused of sexually assaulting a minor waived his preliminary hearing Thursday.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Boyd Poff III, of St. Albans, was arraigned on June 12 for allegedly sexually assaulting a family friend for around 1 1/2 years. They said Poff would pick the child up from school, stay overnight at Poff’s house, feed them and take them on trips.

The fire department said the firefighter was placed on administrative leave on June 4 and was “no longer employed” as of June 8.

Poff is charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a guardian, custodian, or person of trust to a child. Poff turned himself in to authorities, according to deputies.

He is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond. He is expected to appear back in court later this month.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0196 or submit a tip on their website.