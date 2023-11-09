ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A former St. Albans firefighter accused of sexually assaulting a minor was indicted Thursday.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Boyd Poff III, of St. Albans, was arraigned on June 12 for allegedly sexually assaulting a family friend for around 1 1/2 years. They said Poff would pick the child up from school, stay overnight at Poff’s house, feed them and take them on trips.

Poff is charged with sexual assault in the first degree, sexual assault in the third degree, sexual abuse by parent or guardian, custodian or person in position of trust, distribution and display to minor of obscene matter and possession of material depicting minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.