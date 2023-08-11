ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Federal officials are looking into the former St. Albans Housing Authority Director about potential wrongdoings.

St. Albans Mayor Scott James said the Housing Authority Board voted around three weeks ago to remove the former director from her role and “relieve her of her duties.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The St. Albans Housing Authority is overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; therefore, this case is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General.

According to St. Albans Mayor James, the Housing Authority board selected Harold Lanham as the interim director to temporarily fill the vacant spot. Lanham is also the Dunbar Housing Authority Executive Director.

Mayor James said he could not comment on specifics in this federal investigation.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.