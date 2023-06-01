VIDEO: Pop-up putt-putt golf course in 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Get your putters ready, the annual Downtown Open putt-putt event is back!

There are 29 holes uniquely decorated and customized lining Capitol and Hale streets in downtown Charleston. The event is free and runs through June 21, according to the Charleston Area Alliance.

You can find putters, balls, scorecards and maps at Taylor Books, Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille, Art Emporium, and Tony the Tailor.

The Charleston Area Alliance lists the businesses and organizations involved. They include: West Virginia American Water; Mountain Care Network; Advantage Technology; Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central; Buck & Bette; C & H Taxi; Children’s Theater of Charleston; FamilyCare Health Center; FestivALL Charleston, WV, Inc.; Kanawha Valley Board of REALTORS; Mountaineer Montessori School; Old Colony; Resurrection Church; Ronald McDonald House of Southern WV; Shafer Equipment, LLC; WesBanco; Andrew Zegeer DDS, PLLC; BridgeValley Community & Technical College; Cabin Creek Health Systems; Charleston Dog Lodge; Chemours Belle Plant; Green’s Feed and Seed; Herman & Company; Kanawha Lodge 25 IOOF; Moses Auto Group; MRC Global; Permanently Perfect; and The Thrasher Group Inc.

The event is produced by the Charleston Area Alliance and sponsored by West Virginia American Water and Mountain Care Network.