CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing & Vaccine team will offer flu shots, glucose and wellness checks as well as COVID-19 testing, vaccines and boosters as part of a free clinic in Charleston on Wednesday.

According to a PAAC release, the free clinic will run on a first come first served basis from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the PAAC Infinite Pathways Medical Assisted Treatment and Recovery Center; no appointment needed.

(Courtesy of PAAC)

All you need to get your COVID-19 tests and vaccinations is a valid photo ID.

To stay up to date on the PAAC COVID-19 Surge Team, you can visit its Facebook and Instagram.