KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Wednesday and Thursday will be giving out free tetanus shots to those impacted by Monday’s flooding.

On Wednesday, flood victims can get their tetanus vaccine at Belle Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Thursday, they can get their vaccine at the Chesapeake Town Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says more locations will be announced on social media.