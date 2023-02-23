CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Area Alliance launched a new, free tool that will allow small businesses in the city to see market research and data on Thursday.

According to a press release, SizeUp Charleston Area Alliance can be used to “make strategic and data-driven decisions.”

The Charleston Area Alliance says the services include allowing businesses to estimate the viability of their business, making comparisons with their competition, testing assumptions, gathering data on customers, suppliers and competition, finding guidance, helping with advertising and analyzing wage and salary information.

“It provides small businesses with a tool that normally would just be available to large corporations,” Bob Welty, President of West Virginia Fifth Third Bank says. “Whether it’s looking at demographics or best practices in the community or whatever the case may be, it’s going to help their businesses be more successful.”

A tutorial on how to use the product can be found by clicking here.

SizeUp Charleston Area Alliance is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank with support from the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, according to a press release.