CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Street Dog Coalition on Tuesday held a free vet clinic for pets owned by those who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The clinic was held at the Covenant House on Shrewsbury Street in Charleston on Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m. Volunteers gave dogs free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives.

Cathy Seabolt went to the clinic to get care for their dog, Baby Bob, and she said it is helping her out.

“I’m on a fixed income and it really does 100% help me out and I get my medicine vaccinations, Heartgard flea medicine. They do very well,” Seabolt said.

The organization said one major drive for the clinics is to protect the human-animal bond.