CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A new venture that aims to prevent severe health problems among the state’s youngest residents and honor one of their most storied chefs opened on Monday in Charleston.

“The Otis Laury Nutritional Literacy Center” will occupy part of the third floor of the Kanawha County Public Library. It is named after the state’s most famous chef, who opened Laury’s restaurant in 1979.

West Virginia has among the highest childhood obesity and diabetes rates in the nation. Otis Laury’s goal is to teach young people about how to cook and healthy nutrition.

As a child, Laury was not able to use the library because he was black.

“Well, it’s very important to focus on the obesity problem in this state. and this room means a great, great deal to me. I am really happy, and I hope it will help,” said Chef Otis Laury, a library benefactor.

“He simply understands what it means to embrace a community and raise it up,” said Rachael Worby, who served as West Virginia First Lady under Gov. Gaston Caperton.

Laury also served as executive chef for four different West Virginia governors over the course of 16 years, at the governor’s mansion.

The new library center will offer cooking classes for children. Otis Laury was often called on to cook for famous people when they came to West Virginia. On two occasions he got to cook for world-famous chef, Julia Child.