CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The CharCon convention is back at Charleston’s Clay Center this weekend with a variety of games and activities for visitors to enjoy.

This year’s event has board games, different panels, costume contests, a wide variety of different vendors, kids activities and much more. The event began on Friday and wrapped up at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We would love for people to come out and bring their families. We like the idea of getting families to sit down and play games together, and we think we can introduce them to some things that maybe they haven’t seen that would be a fun family activity,” Travis Reynolds, Charcon Executive Director, said.

CharCon is open to people of all ages who want to play their favorite game, learn about a new activity or just make new friends.

Reynolds said CharCon has plenty of games and activities for people of all interests to try, and he said for people who may be out of their comfort zone playing a new game, there are always more traditional games to try as well.

Reynolds said, “Things people haven’t done sometimes intimidate them, and like this year we had a spades, hearts and euchre tournament. I mean pretty much everybody’s played one of those games.”

CharCon began in 2005 and has been an annual tradition in Charleston, though it lost a few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that CharCon has been back for two years, Reynolds said it has been lower in attendance compared to previous years. He said it roughly reached around 850 total attendees prior to the pandemic, but last year’s attendance hit around 550 people.

He said it will be a slow and gradual climb to get attendance numbers back to where they were pre-COVID.

Reynolds said not only is playing games fun for families but playing games has other benefits as well.

“I think games are great for kids because it gives them this practical application of skills they’ve learned. Like there like ‘what am I going to do with all this math or these problem-solving or logic skills? Oh cool, I won this game because I know how to do that thing.’ That shows kids there’s a use for these skills not just in games, but I will be able to learn them in life,” Reynolds said.