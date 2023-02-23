UPDATE (1:04 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23): West Virginia American Water said they had supervisors on the site just in case a water line was struck.

However, they say that there is not a water main break at this time.

UPDATE (12:40 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23): Crews on the scene say they have found the leak, and it is shut off.

It is expected to be cleared by 3:30 p.m. Residents can now go back to their homes.

Nitro officials say that there was also a water leak. West Virginia American Water is responding.

UPDATE (11:25 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23): The Kanawha County Commission has released new information about the gas leak in Nitro.

They say that a contractor hit two gas lines while working in the area of Main Ave. and Ash St. near Diehl’s Restaurant.

They have asked people in the area of Main Ave, from Lock St. to Dogwood St., back to Dupont Ave. to evacuate the area. Kanawha County’s Mobile Command Center is on the scene to assist, and the commission requested KRT buses to assist the evacuated residents.

The commission says that the Hansford Center in St. Albans is open to affected residents.

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—Some residents are being asked to leave a residential area in Nitro due to a gas leak.

Nitro officials say that Main Ave. from Lock St. to Dogwood St., back to Dupont Ave. is being evacuated.

Mountaineer Gas is on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.