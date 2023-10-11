CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 100 new jobs and $69 million will be coming to South Charleston with Gestamp’s expansion into electrical vehicles.

Gestamp is a company that designs and creates metal components for vehicles.

On Wednesday, they announced the investment of $69.5 million and the jobs to create metal parts for electric vehicles.

They said the money will be invested over two years from 2023 to 2025. The government of West Virginia has also awarded them a $7.5 million incentive.

Their stamping plant in South Charleston has been in the area for 11 years, which was also celebrated on Wednesday with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) attending and speaking at the event.