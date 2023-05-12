GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) — While the owners of the mausoleum that caught on fire say it was unintentional, fire officials tell 13 News that it is “undetermined,” meaning investigators cannot rule out the fire as a criminal or accidental act.

Everstory Partners say that full access is still not allowed.

With Mother’s Day on Sunday, they say people will be able to visit a memorial garden just past the entrance.

They say you can contact the cemetery for more details or update your contact information at 304-898-0881 or at wecare@everstorypartners.com.